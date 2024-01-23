 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Game Thread

The Badgers are hitting the road again for a Tuesday matchup against their rivals.

By Rohan Chakravarthi
/ new
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, looking to generate some buzz on the road after beating the Indiana Hoosiers 91-79 over the weekend at the Kohl Center.

With the win over Indiana, the Badgers stand at a 14-4 record, which they’ll look to improve on Tuesday when they visit Minnesota, with tipoff set for 6:00 P.M. CT.

Minnesota, standing at 12-6, is coming off a 76-66 loss to the Michigan State Spartans over the weekend.

The Gophers have scored 77.2 points a game, shooting 48 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from three.

In Wednesday’s game, the Badgers are seen as 3.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 139 points.

The Badgers will be without point guard Kamari McGee, who suffered a lower-body injury against Indiana and was seen in a walking boot on his right foot.

Click here to read our preview.

With Minnesota having the capability to go and off and score as a streakier team offensively, combined with Wisconsin’s recent stretch of elite efficiency, I’ll take the over here at 139.

Prediction: Over 139 total points

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...