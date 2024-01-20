 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Game Thread

The 49ers are serious favorites ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

By Rohan Chakravarthi
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the second divisional matchup of the playoffs after the Baltimore Ravens beat the Houston Texans 34-10 on Saturday.

Green Bay, led by first-year starter Jordan Love, bounced back over the second half of the season, winning seven of their last nine games, including a 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys last weekend.

San Francisco, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, bolsters one of the NFL’s top offenses and defenses, and is led by first-year starter Brock Purdy.

Entering the game, the 49ers are seen as 9.5-point favorites, while the over/under is set at 50.5 points, anticipating more of a higher scoring game.

Love and the Packers were able to cruise past the Cowboys last week by sporting a balanced attack, as running back Aaron Jones had a 118-yard, three-touchdown game in the victory.

In what is expected to be a rainy game, will the 49ers or the Packers come out victorious on Saturday night?

