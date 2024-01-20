Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Game Thread

The Green Bay Packers will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the second divisional matchup of the playoffs after the Baltimore Ravens beat the Houston Texans 34-10 on Saturday.

Green Bay, led by first-year starter Jordan Love, bounced back over the second half of the season, winning seven of their last nine games, including a 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys last weekend.

San Francisco, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, bolsters one of the NFL’s top offenses and defenses, and is led by first-year starter Brock Purdy.

Entering the game, the 49ers are seen as 9.5-point favorites, while the over/under is set at 50.5 points, anticipating more of a higher scoring game.

Love and the Packers were able to cruise past the Cowboys last week by sporting a balanced attack, as running back Aaron Jones had a 118-yard, three-touchdown game in the victory.

In what is expected to be a rainy game, will the 49ers or the Packers come out victorious on Saturday night?