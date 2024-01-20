Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens: Game Thread

The Houston Texans are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens to begin the Divisional Round of the playoffs, with kickoff set for 3:30 P.M. CT.

Houston, led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, blew out the Cleveland Browns in the wildcard round, setting up a matchup with the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens, who have arguably been the NFL’s best team in 2023.

Baltimore, led by MVP favorite Lamar Jackson, possesses one of the league’s best offenses and defenses, setting up a difficult matchup for the traveling Ravens.

On the injury report, the Ravens will be without top tight end Mark Andrews, who returned to practice this week, as well as star cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

They enter the week as the league’s best rushing team in the NFL, but have also been proficient in the air under offensive coordinator Todd Monken, setting up a battle with an emerging Texans team that has a ton of youth on its roster.

Can the Texans pull off the upset? Or will it be Baltimore moving on to the AFC Championship?