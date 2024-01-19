Wisconsin Badgers vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers on Friday, looking to bounce back after their six-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
With the loss to Penn State, the Badgers stand at a 13-4 record, which they’ll look to improve on Friday against Indiana, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 P.M. CT on the Big Ten Network.
Indiana, standing at 12-6, is coming off an 87-66 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday.
The Hoosiers have scored 73.9 points a game, shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from three.
In Wednesday’s game, the Badgers are seen as 12-point favorites, with the over/under set at 140.5 points.
Indiana will be without star center Kel’el Ware, who was seen in a walking boot on his right foot during warmups.
With Ware out, I’m going to take the Badgers to cover the hefty 12-point spread at home, as Indiana’s premier frontcourt is taking a big hit.
Prediction: Wisconsin -12
