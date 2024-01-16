Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Tuesday, looking to improve on their six-game winning streak.

With the win over Northwestern on Saturday, the Badgers stand at a 13-3 record, which they’ll look to improve on Tuesday against Penn State, with tipoff scheduled for 8:00 P.M. CT on the Big Ten Network.

Penn State, standing at 8-9, is coming off a 95-78 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, dropping them to 2-4 in conference play.

The Buckeyes have scored 76.3 points a game, shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from three.

In Wednesday’s game, the Badgers are seen as 5.5-point underdogs, with the over/under set at 144.5 points.

Penn State is led by guard Kanye Clary, who is in the midst of a breakout sophomore season, averaging 18.6 points per game, while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three.

Additionally, they brought in VCU transfer guard Ace Baldwin alongside new head coach Mike Rhoades, and the veteran has struggled a little to start the year, with scoring 12.8 points a game, while his percentages are down from last year.

The Nittany Lions don’t have the strongest frontcourt and foul a lot, which bodes trouble for them on Tuesday.

With the way Wisconsin has played, matched with their improvements down the stretch, I don’t see Penn State losing by less than six points. Remember, Wisconsin has beaten every opponent by at least eight points in their wins.

Prediction: Wisconsin -5.5