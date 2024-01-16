Badgers hockey teams moving in the Top 3 of USCHO Polls

The Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey team had a dominant week, sweeping St. Thomas 7-0 and 5-1 to extend their winning streak to five games, while improving their record to 18-4 on the season.

In Saturday’s win, the Badgers saw a hat trick from Sarah Wozniewicz, while Cassie Hall scored two of her own in a dominant 7-0 win.

On Sunday, Casey O’Brien led the way with two scores en route to a 5-1 victory for the Badgers.

The two wins, in addition to a sweep of the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers by the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, led to a one-spot jump for the Badgers in this week’s USCHO Polls to No. 2.

On the other hand, the men’s hockey team had a 1-0-1 weekend, beating Lindenwood 5-0 on Friday before tying them in a 3-3 shootout on Saturday.

As a result, the Badgers dropped out of the Top 3 to No. 4, while Quinnipiac moved up two spots to No. 3.

The men’s team has this week off, while the women’s team will travel up north for a series against Minnesota State in Mankato this weekend.

Here are the top five in the men’s USCHO Polls this week, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. Boston University (32) 14-4-1

2. Boston College (12) 14-4-1

3. Quinnipiac (2) 15-4-2

4. Wisconsin (1) 19-4-1

5. Denver (1) 15-5-2

Here are the top five in the women’s USCHO Polls this week, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. Ohio State (20) 18-2-0

2. Wisconsin 18-4-0

3. Clarkson 21-1-2

4. Colgate 20-3-1

5. Minnesota 16-5-1