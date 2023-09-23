Report: Chez Mellusi could play for Badgers in 2024 if he returns

The Wisconsin Badgers comfortably defeated the Purdue Boilermakers in their Big Ten play opener on Friday night, improving to 3-1 with a 38-17 win over their conference counterparts.

However, Wisconsin came out of the win with some mixed feelings, as running back Chez Mellusi suffered a lower-body injury that did not look good at first glance, leading him to be carted off and on crutches after the game.

During the game, the broadcast mentioned that it may be a sorrow moment for the running back, who is entering his final year of eligibility, as he may have gotten injured on his potential final snap of college football.

However, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg provided some clarity on Mellusi’s status, pointing out that the running back can return for a sixth and final season should he choose to in 2024 because he got injured within the first four games.

Since Mellusi suffered the injury in Week 4, he could return for a sixth season in 2024.

Mellusi is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 season with a fractured fibula, but the possibility of a return in 2024 provides some solace to an unfortunate situation for the talented tailback.

For now, the Badgers will likely rely on backups Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli to fill the void behind star Braelon Allen as they continue to strive for their Big Ten goals this season.