Wisconsin 2024 five-star F Kon Knueppel commits to Duke

The recruitment for the top recruit in the state of Wisconsin is officially over, as 2024 five-star forward Kon Knueppel announced his commitment to the Duke Blue Devils on Thursday.

Wisconsin 5⭐️ Kon Knueppel commits to Duke. https://t.co/TBav9eKI73 — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) September 21, 2023

Knueppel, seen as the No. 15 player in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite, had taken official visits to Wisconsin, Alabama, Virginia, and Marquette in addition to Duke.

The five-star forward had been tied to the Wisconsin Badgers for several years, given the in-state connection, but it became apparent that other opportunities would be available, especially as Knueppel shot up the rankings with a strong summer on the circuit this offseason.

With Knueppel committing to Duke, the Badgers could not secure either of their top forward options, as Minnesota four-star Jackson McAndrew committed to Creighton in August.

Knueppel now joins a 2024 Duke class that involves five-star forward Isaiah Evans, who is ranked No. 18 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, and four-star forward Darren Harris.

Meanwhile, the Badgers currently have two commits in their 2024 class: four-star point guard Daniel Freitag and three-star forward Jack Robison.