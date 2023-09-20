Badgers in the NFL: Week 2

One of the tasks I’ve chosen with Bucky’s 5th Quarter is chronicling the NFL performances for all Wisconsin Badgers playing in the NFL every week.

So, here are the performances from our lads for Week 2. (Note: There are other Badgers on rosters who didn’t play this week like Joe Tippman who will be featured in future installments.)

New Orleans Saints

Zack Baun: Didn’t record a stat this week in what will be no worse than tied for his quietest statistical performance of the season.

Ryan Ramczyk: 0 sacks and 1 pressure allowed. Another typical Ramczykian performance. Love the guy, but I hope he’s a sieve next Sunday vs. Green Bay.

Pittsburgh Steelers (Wisconsin of the NFL)

T.J. Watt: 1 Sack. 3 Hurries. 1 game-winning scoop-and-score TD. T.J. Watt is the best defensive player on the planet. The End.

Nick Herbig: 2 Tackles and drew a 15-yard facemask penalty on Cleveland Browns’ QB/sociopath Deshaun Watson.

Keeanu Benton: 1 Tackle and 1 Hurry. Also some quality smack to Watson.

Isaiahh Loudermilk: Quiet game for the former Badger with 1 tackle, likely due to getting banged up and spending some time in the tent.

Dallas Cowboys

Jake Ferguson: 3 catches for 11 yards and a touchdown. He was obviously being triple-teamed after his score. Look for Jake’s yardage totals to beef way up as the season unfolds.

Tyler Biadasz: Allowed no sacks in a huge blowout win.

Los Angeles Rams

Rob Havenstein: The quality Badger OL vet played 80 snaps and again allowed zero Sacks.

Kansas City Chiefs

Leo Chenal: 4 tackles and 4 hurries, resulting in the Chiefs’ 3rd highest PFF grade.

Chicago Bears

T.J. Edwards: 10 tackles, which led the Bears.

Jack Sanborn: 1 tackle in another quiet game. Look, I’ve seen the Bears’ D play this season. Sanborn getting more run could only help.

Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson: 308 Yards passing with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception, along with 56 yards rushing, with 1 fumble lost for a team that is setting the bar for horrible losses.

Matt Henningsen: 1 tackle and he’s also a starter for a major neurosurgery research team at UW-Madison.

Miami Dolphins

Alec Ingold: Did not record a stat, but blocked his ass off and looked cool.

Andrew Van Ginkel: This man was a monster, with 1 sack, 5 pressures, 1 fumble recovery, and 4 tackles in a game that gave the 2017 Miami Hurricanes Orange Bowl PTSD.

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor: The NFL’s best RB is on IR until Week 5. His return will make this column a lot more fun.

Baltimore Ravens

Kevin Zeitler: Played every snap and allowed zero sacks.