Big Ten news: Michigan State to fire HC Mel Tucker for cause

In the latest Big Ten news, the Michigan State Spartans are beginning the process of firing head coach Mel Tucker for cause, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Michigan State’s athletic director Alan Haller released a statement announcing the school’s intentions to fire Tucker, sharing that a written notice of intent to terminate his contract for cause has been sent.

“I, with the support of the administration and board, have provided Mel Tucker with written notice of intent to terminate his contract for cause,” Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said. “This notification process is required as part of his existing contract. The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause.”

According to Thamel, in documents, Michigan State tells Tucker’s attorney that the school has “amassed a body of undisputed evidence of misconduct that warrants termination for cause.”

The news came after prominent sexual assault advocate, Brenda Tracy, filed a Title IX complaint, suggesting that Tucker sent him gifts and masturbated without her consent during a phone call in April 2022.

Tucker, entering the third year of a massive ten-year, $95 million contract signed in 2021, will not be owed the remainder of what’s left on his deal, as the school intends to fire him for cause.