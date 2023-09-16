Wisconsin Badgers vs. Georgia Southern Eagles: Injury Report

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Georgia Southern Eagles in Week 3 in a home bout, with kickoff slated for 11 A.M. at Camp Randall Stadium.
The Badgers enter the game as 20-point favorites, with the over/under set at 64.5 points ahead of the game.
However, there are a few players who won’t play, as the Badgers have a few injuries for Week 3.
Here is the full injury report.
Players Out
CB Michael Mack
WR Trech Kekahuna
WR Tommy McIntosh
CB Max Lofy
TE Riley Nowakowski
WR Grady O’Neill
S Jackson Trudgeon(season)
TE Cam Large
C Jake Renfro
OLB Aaron Witt
OL Peyton Lange
TE Angel Toombs(season)
WR Chris Brooks
TE Jack Pugh
DE Isaiah Mullens
Compared to last week, the Badgers have several additions to the injury report, primarily reserves, and have two players reported to be out for the season.
Stay tuned for the live coverage of today’s game!
Loading comments...