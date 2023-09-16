Wisconsin Badgers vs. Georgia Southern Eagles: Injury Report

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Georgia Southern Eagles in Week 3 in a home bout, with kickoff slated for 11 A.M. at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Badgers enter the game as 20-point favorites, with the over/under set at 64.5 points ahead of the game.

However, there are a few players who won’t play, as the Badgers have a few injuries for Week 3.

Here is the full injury report.

Players Out

CB Michael Mack

WR Trech Kekahuna

WR Tommy McIntosh

CB Max Lofy

TE Riley Nowakowski

WR Grady O’Neill

S Jackson Trudgeon(season)

TE Cam Large

C Jake Renfro

OLB Aaron Witt

OL Peyton Lange

TE Angel Toombs(season)

WR Chris Brooks

TE Jack Pugh

DE Isaiah Mullens

Compared to last week, the Badgers have several additions to the injury report, primarily reserves, and have two players reported to be out for the season.

Stay tuned for the live coverage of today’s game!