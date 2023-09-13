 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Badgers in the NFL: Week 1

How did former Badgers do in their season debuts during Week 1 of the NFL?

By Scary Alvarez
One of my new tasks I’ve chosen with Bucky’s 5th Quarter is to chronicle the NFL performances for all the Wisconsin Badgers playing in the league. My original pitch was a weekly Jake Ferguson column (note: he’s my Grandson), but the powers that be decided that a more egalitarian move would be to report on ALL ex-Badgers. So with that in mind, here are the performances from our lads in The League for Week 1. (Note: There are other Badgers on rosters who didn’t play this week like Joe Tippman who will be featured in future installments.)

Saints

Zach Baun: One tacke. But I can assure you that it was the best 1 tackle in the NFL this week.

Ryan Ramczyk: 0 sacks allowed. 1 pressure. Another stellar performance for RR.

Steelers (Wisconsin of the NFL)

T.J. Watt: 3 Sacks. 2 Forced Fumbles. 6 Pressures. The best pass rusher in the NFL simply doing his thing.

Keeanu Benton: 2 Tackles, but a stellar 86.1 PFF grade. This kid is going to be a good one.

Nick Herbig: 1 Tackle. The 2023 preseason game-wrecker’s role will soon expand and the sacks are coming soon.

Isaiahh Loudermilk: Quiet game for the Badger, with no stats.

Cowboys

Jake Ferguson: 2 Catches for 11 Yards in what will be his quietest game of a massive 2023.

Tyler Biadasz: Allowed no Sacks in a huge blowout win.

Rams

Rob Havenstein: The cagy vet played 81 snaps and allowed zero Sacks.

Chiefs:

Leo Chenal: 6 Tackles in a workmanlike performance. Everyone he tackled is still sore today.

Texans:

Michael Deiter: 15 snaps with a Sack allowed. But the sack allowed was a Buckeye QB, so not all bad.

Bears:

TJ Edwards: 13 Tackles, but Packer fans will say the tackle he missed on Aaron Jones was very much appreciated.

Jack Sanborn: 3 Tackles in a quiet game.

Broncos:

Russell Wilson: 177 Yards and 2 passing TDs in another close loss for the Broncos.

Matt Henningsen: 1 Tackle, but I have it on good authority that it was a very solid one.

Dolphins:

Alec Ingold: 2 Catches for 34 yards. It makes my heart full to see Badger fullbacks still contributing in high-octane style offenses.

Andrew Van Ginkel: 5 Tackles.

Colts:

Jonathan Taylor: The NFL’s best RB is on IR until Week 5. His return will make this column a lot more fun.

Ravens:

Kevin Zeitler: 64 Snaps with 0 Sacks allowed. It’s what NFL Badger OL do.

