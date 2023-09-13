Badgers in the NFL: Week 1

One of my new tasks I’ve chosen with Bucky’s 5th Quarter is to chronicle the NFL performances for all the Wisconsin Badgers playing in the league. My original pitch was a weekly Jake Ferguson column (note: he’s my Grandson), but the powers that be decided that a more egalitarian move would be to report on ALL ex-Badgers. So with that in mind, here are the performances from our lads in The League for Week 1. (Note: There are other Badgers on rosters who didn’t play this week like Joe Tippman who will be featured in future installments.)
Saints
Zach Baun: One tacke. But I can assure you that it was the best 1 tackle in the NFL this week.
Ryan Ramczyk: 0 sacks allowed. 1 pressure. Another stellar performance for RR.
Steelers (Wisconsin of the NFL)
T.J. Watt: 3 Sacks. 2 Forced Fumbles. 6 Pressures. The best pass rusher in the NFL simply doing his thing.
Keeanu Benton: 2 Tackles, but a stellar 86.1 PFF grade. This kid is going to be a good one.
Nick Herbig: 1 Tackle. The 2023 preseason game-wrecker’s role will soon expand and the sacks are coming soon.
Isaiahh Loudermilk: Quiet game for the Badger, with no stats.
Cowboys
Jake Ferguson: 2 Catches for 11 Yards in what will be his quietest game of a massive 2023.
Tyler Biadasz: Allowed no Sacks in a huge blowout win.
Rams
Rob Havenstein: The cagy vet played 81 snaps and allowed zero Sacks.
Chiefs:
Leo Chenal: 6 Tackles in a workmanlike performance. Everyone he tackled is still sore today.
Michael Deiter: 15 snaps with a Sack allowed. But the sack allowed was a Buckeye QB, so not all bad.
Bears:
TJ Edwards: 13 Tackles, but Packer fans will say the tackle he missed on Aaron Jones was very much appreciated.
Jack Sanborn: 3 Tackles in a quiet game.
Broncos:
Russell Wilson: 177 Yards and 2 passing TDs in another close loss for the Broncos.
Matt Henningsen: 1 Tackle, but I have it on good authority that it was a very solid one.
Alec Ingold: 2 Catches for 34 yards. It makes my heart full to see Badger fullbacks still contributing in high-octane style offenses.
Andrew Van Ginkel: 5 Tackles.
Colts:
Jonathan Taylor: The NFL’s best RB is on IR until Week 5. His return will make this column a lot more fun.
Ravens:
Kevin Zeitler: 64 Snaps with 0 Sacks allowed. It’s what NFL Badger OL do.
