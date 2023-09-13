Badgers in the NFL: Week 1

One of my new tasks I’ve chosen with Bucky’s 5th Quarter is to chronicle the NFL performances for all the Wisconsin Badgers playing in the league. My original pitch was a weekly Jake Ferguson column (note: he’s my Grandson), but the powers that be decided that a more egalitarian move would be to report on ALL ex-Badgers. So with that in mind, here are the performances from our lads in The League for Week 1. (Note: There are other Badgers on rosters who didn’t play this week like Joe Tippman who will be featured in future installments.)

Saints

Zach Baun: One tacke. But I can assure you that it was the best 1 tackle in the NFL this week.

Ryan Ramczyk: 0 sacks allowed. 1 pressure. Another stellar performance for RR.

Steelers (Wisconsin of the NFL)

T.J. Watt: 3 Sacks. 2 Forced Fumbles. 6 Pressures. The best pass rusher in the NFL simply doing his thing.

Keeanu Benton: 2 Tackles, but a stellar 86.1 PFF grade. This kid is going to be a good one.

Nick Herbig: 1 Tackle. The 2023 preseason game-wrecker’s role will soon expand and the sacks are coming soon.

Isaiahh Loudermilk: Quiet game for the Badger, with no stats.

Cowboys

Jake Ferguson: 2 Catches for 11 Yards in what will be his quietest game of a massive 2023.

Tyler Biadasz: Allowed no Sacks in a huge blowout win.

Rams

Rob Havenstein: The cagy vet played 81 snaps and allowed zero Sacks.

Chiefs:

Leo Chenal: 6 Tackles in a workmanlike performance. Everyone he tackled is still sore today.

Texans:

Michael Deiter: 15 snaps with a Sack allowed. But the sack allowed was a Buckeye QB, so not all bad.

Bears:

TJ Edwards: 13 Tackles, but Packer fans will say the tackle he missed on Aaron Jones was very much appreciated.

Jack Sanborn: 3 Tackles in a quiet game.

Broncos:

Russell Wilson: 177 Yards and 2 passing TDs in another close loss for the Broncos.

Matt Henningsen: 1 Tackle, but I have it on good authority that it was a very solid one.

Dolphins:

Alec Ingold: 2 Catches for 34 yards. It makes my heart full to see Badger fullbacks still contributing in high-octane style offenses.

Andrew Van Ginkel: 5 Tackles.

Colts:

Jonathan Taylor: The NFL’s best RB is on IR until Week 5. His return will make this column a lot more fun.

Ravens:

Kevin Zeitler: 64 Snaps with 0 Sacks allowed. It’s what NFL Badger OL do.