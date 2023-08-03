Is Badgers S Hunter Wohler primed for a breakout season?

The Wisconsin Badgers have begun their fall camp practices, with Day 2 concluding on Thursday, as the team ramps up for the beginning of the season.

In the transition between coaching staffs, at least one thing has remained similar between the defensive coordinators: their desire to implement three-safety sets with UW’s current talent at the position group.

At the forefront of the action is Hunter Wohler, who is primed to take over as the lead safety in the group with John Torchio off to the NFL, where he’s been seen working alongside Travis’s Blaylock and Kamo’i Latu in certain packages during the spring.

Ahead of fall camp, head coach Luke Fickell conducted a press conference with the media, where he was asked about the development of his top safety, and his answer was telling.

Luke Fickell on Hunter Wohler:



"Leadership-wise...it is true. I think the things off the field, the things he brings to the entire program far outweigh what he brings to the field."



"He's as good as I've seen just playing the game, natural instincts."#Badgers — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) August 1, 2023

Wohler’s instinctual capacity has allowed him to maneuver that versatile role between the backend and the box, as his coverage skills are solid, while his ability in the run game has been on display.

Match that with Travis Blaylock’s speed on the backend and Kamo’i Latu’s aggressive nature, and the Badgers have a formidable trio, with respectable depth at the position as well, even with the departure of Torchio.

But, an integral aspect of Wohler’s development is that leadership, as the Badgers now require a new voice in that secondary room with Torchio, a team captain in 2022, now gone.

If Wohler can put it all together and remain healthy in his second year as a starter, he could very well be the next breakout candidate for the Badgers at the position group.