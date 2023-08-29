Podcast: Breaking down Badgers Week 1 depth chart, Luke Fickell presser

On the latest episode of “Badgers Talk with Rohan Chakravarthi”, Rohan Chakravarthi breaks down the Wisconsin Badgers Week 1 depth chart, as well as what head coach Luke Fickell, quarterback Tanner Mordecai, linebacker Maema Njongmeta, and safety Hunter Wohler said on Monday.

