Wisconsin Football: Badgers vs Rutgers game time and channel revealed

The timing for yet another Wisconsin Badgers football game has been revealed, as their October 7th bout against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will air at 11:00 AM C.T., according to The Action’s Brett McMurphy.

The game will air on Peacock, barring a flex-out, and is one of six Big Ten games to air on the streaming service this season.

The news comes after McMurphy initially reported three other Badgers’ games that would air on NBC, which includes two primetime games.

Here is the Badgers’ known schedule with game times and channels revealed:

September 2nd: Buffalo @ Wisconsin(2:30 PM C.T. on FS1)

September 9th: Wisconsin @ Washington State(6:30 PM C.T. on ABC)

September 16th: Georgia Southern @ Wisconsin(11 AM C.T. on B10 Network)

September 22nd: Wisconsin @ Purdue(6 PM C.T. on FS1)

October 7th: Rutgers @ Wisconsin(11 AM C.T. on Peacock)

October 14th: Iowa @ Wisconsin(2:30 PM C.T. on NBC)

October 21st: Wisconsin @ Illinois(TBD)

October 28th: Ohio State @ Wisconsin(6:30 PM C.T. on NBC)

November 4th: Wisconsin @ Indiana(TBD)

November 11th: Northwestern @ Wisconsin(TBD)

November 18th: Nebraska @ Wisconsin(6:30 PM C.T. on NBC)

November 25th: Wisconsin @ Minnesota(TBD)