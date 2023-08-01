Badgers miss out on 2024 four-star F Jackson McAndrew

The Wisconsin Badgers have missed out on 2024 four-star forward Jackson McAndrew, who announced his intentions to commit to Creighton on Tuesday.

NEWS: 2024 four-star forward Jackson McAndrew tells me he will announce his college decision tomorrow, August 1st at 4:00 PM ET.



Finalists: Wisconsin, Xavier, Creighton, and Notre Dame. https://t.co/crelA1z14H pic.twitter.com/qCcJyseRFz — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 31, 2023

Making the top four, the Badgers were competing with Creighton, Notre Dame, and Xavier for the 2024 riser’s services, with McAndrew ultimately siding with head coach Greg McDermott and the Creighton Bluejays.

The Badgers were aiming to fill out their 2024 class with another forward, and McAndrew was at the top of the list to join four-star commit Daniel Freitag and three-star commit Jack Robison, who both are teammates of the Wayzata High School forward on the AAU circuit at Howard Pulley.

But, the pull with Creighton, where McAndrew has built a strong connection with McDermott, was too much, leading the forward there.

Here’s what McAndrew had to say about his relationship with Wisconsin one week ago:

“[My relationship with coach Greg Gard] has gotten really good, been talking to him and the rest of the staff for a long time and a lot more over the last couple months,” McAndrew shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter. “[Coach Gard’s message to me is that] I’m a big priority for them and would fit in really well in their system. They also like my versatility and skillset and being able to play multiple positions,” McAndrew said.

Here’s what McAndrew had to say about his relationship with Creighton in an interview with On3’s Joe Tipton earlier this month.

“I really enjoyed myself on the visit [to Creighton]. It was great being able to spend more time with the coaches and players and watch the game against UConn. I really like their play style and think it would be a good fit,” McAndrew said. “They play up-tempo, and everyone in the rotation can dribble, pass, and shoot. They are all very versatile. My relationship with the coaches has continued to grow, and I have been hearing from them a lot.”

With McAndrew off the board, the Badgers’ focus still remains on five-star forward Kon Knueppel, although he has received significant national interest from elite schools across the country, with other candidates in play as well.