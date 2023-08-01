2025 three-star DB Remington Moss visits Wisconsin for the 2nd time

The Wisconsin Badgers brought back three-star defensive back Remington Moss, a top 2025 target, over the weekend on a visit, marking their first set of unofficial visits after the July layoff.

Moss, a Virginia native, visited campus for the second time, but his first wasn’t as memorable: it was weeks before the previous regime was fired, and he wasn’t able to visit the city.

Staying in Madison for a full weekend, Moss was surprised by the city, as it exceeded his expectations upon his first time really exploring the area.

Moss has spoken with both defensive backs coaches Paul Haynes and Colin Hitschler, but the latter has been his main recruiter, which makes sense, given the safeties coach’s roots in the East Coast.

Moss and Hitschler were together for the scavenger hunt activity that the staff planned for the unofficial visit wekeend.

As for his potential role at Wisconsin, Moss and the Badgers’ staff haven’t come to a conclusion between cornerback or safety, but the coaching staff has stressed that his skillset can fit both areas, given his combination of size, length, and measurables.

Moss isn’t coming into this recruitment process blind; he did extensive research on the staff prior to visiting, as it was the first time he’s been on campus with the new group.

His takeaway? Impressed, given the success they had at Cincinnati, both with reaching the College Football Championship, and placing players in the NFL.

Following his visit, Moss could feel the realness of the culture at Wisconsin, and the hometown-type feeling has propelled the Badgers to the top of his list.

Additionally, Moss feels more involved with Wisconsin, understanding that he’d be a part of Luke Fickell’s true first class, should he commit to the Badgers.

At the moment, Moss, who revealed he has already begun cutting down his list, has Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Maryland, and South Carolina at the top.

Moss is looking to also come back for another visit before the end of the year, tentatively scheduling one for the Rutgers game, although that hasn’t been finalized yet.

The Badgers are beginning to intensively enhance their recruiting efforts with the 2025 class, and Moss is one of the first they’ve looked to target with an unofficial visit this past weekend.