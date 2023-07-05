 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2025 F LaTrevion Fenderson earns 1st offer from Badgers

The Badgers are jumping in early for the 2025 in-state forward after a camp.

RohanChakravarthi
2025 forward LaTrevion Fenderson earned his first scholarship offer from the Wisconsin Badgers after a strong showing at the school’s advanced camp last week.

Fenderson was one of three 2025 players to earn a scholarship from the Badgers following the camp, along with fellow in-state recruits Zach Kinziger and Will Garlock.

“It was a great feeling getting my first offer from my hometown and getting to experience it in front of my family,” Fenderson shared with Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

The visit and camp were a good experience for the forward, who learned more about the offensive system, as well as other details about his hometown school.

Fenderson is seeing interest from several schools, including Iowa State, Green Bay, Northern Michigan, Milwaukee, North Dakota State, and Youngstown State.

