BREAKING: Badgers land four-star OL Emerson Mandell

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Emerson Mandell, he announced in a Twitter post Tuesday.

A Minnesota native, the Badgers were competing against the hometown Minnesota Gophers and the Iowa State Cyclones for the four-star offensive lineman, ultimately pulling through to land a commitment.

Standing at 6’5, 300 pounds, Mandell is suited to play along the interior at the next level, where the Badgers are trying to shore up their depth to prepare for potential departures at the position in the future.

Mandell was a late addition to the docket for the Badgers, having scheduled a mid-week official visit on June 12th to fit Wisconsin into the picture between visits to Minnesota and Iowa State.

However, the Badgers were able to do enough to sway Mandell their way, bolstering an already strong recruiting class.

Mandell becomes the 16th commit for the Badgers in the 2024 class, and the second in July following Omillio Agard’s commitment on July 1st.