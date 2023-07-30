 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former Badgers star RB Jonathan Taylor requests trade from Colts

Taylor is in desire of a new contract, leaving the two sides at an impasse.

By RohanChakravarthi
/ new

Former Wisconsin Badgers star and current Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had requested a trade, he told owner Jim Irsay in a private meeting Saturday night.

Taylor’s request initially came on his behalf to general manager Chris Ballard, according to CBS Sports’s Josina Anderson.

Following news of the trade request, owner Jim Irsay issued a statement to SI’s Albert Breer, sharing that Taylor would not be traded, be it now or during the season, shutting down any rumors before they started up.

In addition to shutting down trade rumors, Irsay released a controversial statement that hasn’t been taken well by fans.

“If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one’s gonna miss us,” Irsay said .”The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn’t matter who comes and who goes, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.”

Taylor’s request comes after the recent disagreement between running backs and the NFL over the pay disparity compared to other positions, which has led to the franchise tag for New York’s Saquon Barkley, Las Vegas’s Josh Jacobs, and Dallas’s Tony Pollard.

Taylor has been a star since entering the NFL, rushing for 3,841 yards in three seasons, accumulating 33 rushing touchdowns on 5.1 yards per carry.

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...