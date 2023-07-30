Former Badgers star RB Jonathan Taylor requests trade from Colts

Former Wisconsin Badgers star and current Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had requested a trade, he told owner Jim Irsay in a private meeting Saturday night.

Sources: #Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor has formally requested a trade after meeting with owner Jim Irsay. pic.twitter.com/BH7dhZAzUD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2023

Taylor’s request initially came on his behalf to general manager Chris Ballard, according to CBS Sports’s Josina Anderson.

Photos from Chris Ballard & Jim Irsay negotiating with Jonathan Taylor on the bus pic.twitter.com/lRhFS6XXAL — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) July 30, 2023

Following news of the trade request, owner Jim Irsay issued a statement to SI’s Albert Breer, sharing that Taylor would not be traded, be it now or during the season, shutting down any rumors before they started up.

Text from @Colts owner @JimIrsay on Jonathan Taylor’s trade request (as reported by @RapSheet): “We’re not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 30, 2023

In addition to shutting down trade rumors, Irsay released a controversial statement that hasn’t been taken well by fans.

“If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one’s gonna miss us,” Irsay said .”The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn’t matter who comes and who goes, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.”

Taylor’s request comes after the recent disagreement between running backs and the NFL over the pay disparity compared to other positions, which has led to the franchise tag for New York’s Saquon Barkley, Las Vegas’s Josh Jacobs, and Dallas’s Tony Pollard.

Taylor has been a star since entering the NFL, rushing for 3,841 yards in three seasons, accumulating 33 rushing touchdowns on 5.1 yards per carry.