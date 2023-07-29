Rose Lavelle makes significant impact off bench in USWNT’s 1-1 tie vs Netherlands

After playing 30 minutes during the United States’s 3-0 win over Vietnam, questions arose about Rose Lavelle’s playing time in the second match of group stage play against Netherlands.

Would she be given the start? Would she perhaps come close to playing the full 90 minutes for the first time since returning from injury?

Those questions were answered on Wednesday when the United States Women’s National Team tied with Netherlands 1-1, marking their first game in their last 16 national appearances that they hadn't won.

Lavelle, the former Wisconsin Badgers star, played the entire second half, making a quick impact with a superb corner kick to Lindsey Horan that ended up being the leveling goal of the match in the 62nd minute.

Lavelle was a significant contributor, helping chance the tides in the United States’s favor upon her arrival in the game, raising questions as to whether she should be counted upon for the full 90 minutes in the final game of group stage play after seeing 30 and 45 minutes of action in her first two games, respectively.

Following the match, USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski clarified why the team utilized Lavelle only in the second half, citing a minutes limitation, and wanting her at the end of the game.

“If we started her in the first half, we were probably going to have to take her out at halftime because her minutes limitation was around 45 minutes,” Andonovski said. “This way, we actually got a few extra minutes at the end of the game.”

“I thought she did well. I don’t think she had a lot of opportunities to expose her qualities, but the moment she [went in] we could see what she’s capable of. Just controlling the ball, penetrating on the dribble and finding players.”

While Andonovski wouldn't commit to a minutes total for the game against Portugal on Tuesday, the head coach chimed that it could be a full 90 minutes, while clarifying that the medical staff would help make that decision.

“It could be 90 minutes,” Andonovski said.

Lavelle showcased why the USWNT relied upon her heavily in 2019, and could be in perfect game shape as soon as Tuesday, making her ready to start for a potential quarterfinals matchup, should the United States make it there.