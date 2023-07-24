Badgers 2024 commit Daniel Freitag to stay in Minnesota for senior year

The Wisconsin Badgers made headlines in June when landing 2024 four-star point guard Daniel Freitag, their top target in the cycle.

However, that wasn't the only big news that Freitag announced, as reports surfaced that the guard was transferring to Southern California Academy for his senior season, moving away from Jefferson High School and his home state of Minnesota.

In doing so, Freitag, a two-sport athlete who was considered a three-star recruit as a wide receiver as well, would not be playing football during his senior season, as Southern California Academy does not have a football team.

Well, that has changed, as Freitag announced on Sunday that he would stay in Minnesota instead be transferring to Breck School for his senior season.

Opens up the possibility of Daniel Freitag playing football in his senior year.#Badgers https://t.co/TLgL2t2jJQ — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) July 23, 2023

Freitag’s decision has opened up the possibility to remain as a two-sport athlete during his senior season, as Breck School has a football team, although Rivals’s Jon McNamara reported that the point guard is currently 50/50 on whether that plan will come to fruition.

The guard was initially planning to continue training for football, but now could continue becoming a two-sport athlete, potentially leaving the chance for playing football in college as well.