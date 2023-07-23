The latest with the Badgers pursuit of 2024 four-star F Jackson McAndrew

The Wisconsin Badgers had a strong list of candidates at the top of their 2024 board, with four-star point guard Daniel Freitag at the head of the group, whom the school landed a commitment from in June.

However, Freitag wasn't the only elite player in that group of recruits, as the Badgers are also in heavy pursuit of 2024 four-star forward Jackson McAndrew, and they may be nearing a verdict soon.

McAndrew has developed a relationship with head coach Greg Gard and the rest of the Badgers staff over the past few months, which has helped Wisconsin stand out amongst other contenders, hence their placement in his top four.

“[Our relationship] has gotten really good, been talking to him and the rest of the staff for a long time and a lot more over the last couple months,” McAndrew shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

Gard has let the forward know how big of a priority he is, with his versatility playing a key role in the fit with the Badgers.

“[Coach Gard’s message to me is that] I’m a big priority for them and would fit in really well in their system. They also like my versatility and skillset and being able to play multiple positions,” McAndrew said.

Of course, one of the biggest factors for McAndrew, should he choose Wisconsin, would be the people; two of his AAU teammates, and closest friends, Daniel Freitag and Jack Robison, are currently committed to the Badgers for the 2024 cycle.

“[Daniel Freitag and Jack Robison] both are definitely big factors in it, being my teammates and knowing them for so long. Daniel is one of my best friends and we’ve been talking about teaming up for a long time.”

What’s next for the forward ahead of his collegiate career? Getting stronger, more athletic, and becoming a better all-around player.

“Right now, I am at 6’9 210, trying to gain as much good weight as I can before college.”

But, before that, McAndrew has a tough decision to make between the likes of Wisconsin, Creighton, Xavier, and Notre Dame, and that choice is “most likely” coming within the next two weeks, according to the Wayzata High School power forward.

The Badgers already landed their prize fish in Freitag, but adding McAndrew to the mix would alleviate depth concerns at the forward position, while adding a rapidly-developing player to the mix.