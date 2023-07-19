Former Badgers star OL Joe Thomas receives NFL Hall of Fame Gold Jacket

There are not many better things than seeing a former Wisconsin Badgers player receive their Hall of Fame Gold Jacket.

But, watching them casually open the box to their prized jacket on their garage floor before placing it on top of a trash can, now that’s even better.

What a moment. You did it, Joe! https://t.co/yWe9E7BS2X — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) July 18, 2023

Joe Thomas, the former unanimous All-American offensive lineman for the Wisconsin Badgers, received his Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Tuesday.

It’s a moment that most players can only dream about.

But rather than a grand, elaborate opening, Thomas chose to unveil the golden coat in his garage, on top of a garbage can, and with his family.

If that doesn’t scream “man of the people”, then I don’t know what does.

At Wisconsin, Thomas was a team captain and also received the Outland Trophy as the country’s top offensive lineman in college football.

He was later drafted 3rd overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2007 NFL Draft. From there, Thomas turned into one of the greatest offensive linemen of all time.

His resume includes 10 Pro Bowls, 6 first-team All-Pro selections, and 2 second-team All-Pro selections during his 11-year career. He was also named to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019 and the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team in 2020.

Joe Thomas is now set to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame on August 5th. The other stars being inducted in 2023 are Ronde Barber, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis, Ken Riley, Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, and Don Coryell.