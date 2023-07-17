Badgers in four-star 2024 SF Jackson McAndrew’s Top 4

The Wisconsin Badgers have made the final four for 2024 four-star small forward Jackson McAndrew, he announced via On3’s Joe Tipton.

McAndrew, ranked the No. 47 prospect in the class of 2024, according to On3, is considering Wisconsin, Xavier, Creighton, and Notre Dame.

The small forward has taken official visits to each of his four finalists, with a decision imminent, according to Tipton, as McAndrew will reportedly choose his next destination within the next two weeks.

Here’s what McAndrew had to say about his four finalists:

Creighton: “I really enjoyed myself on the visit. It was great being able to spend more time with the coaches and players and watch the game against UConn. I really like their play style and think it would be a good fit. They play up-tempo, and everyone in the rotation can dribble, pass, and shoot. They are all very versatile. My relationship with the coaches has continued to grow, and I have been hearing from them a lot.”

Wisconsin: “It was a lot of fun and cool to see a couple of practices and spend a lot more time with players and coaches. My relationship has been continuing to grow with them, and I have been talking with them more. I would fit in with the versatility I bring and my shooting ability, also being able to be an all-around player for them.”

Notre Dame: “I really like what Coach (Micah) Shrewsberry and the rest of the coaching staff are doing with the program. I think they are taking it in a really good direction. The school is also very good and cool. I think that I can be utilized very well with my versatility in the system they play offensively and defensively.”

Xavier: “I have gotten to know the staff a lot more, and our relationship has grown. I really like the success that they have been having lately and in the past. Also, I like the way they play and how they would be able to utilize me very well.”

McAndrew is AAU teammates with 2024 four-star point guard Daniel Freitag, who committed to the Badgers on June 2nd, and 2024 forward Jack Robison, who was the first commit for Wisconsin in the upcoming class.

If the Badgers are able to secure a commitment from McAndrew, they could be on the way to their highest-rated recruiting class in history.