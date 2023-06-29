Badgers F Charlie Stramel taken No. 21 by Minnesota Wild in 2023 NHL Draft

Wisconsin Badgers forward Charlie Stramel was taken No. 21 by the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft on Thursday night.

Stramel, an incoming sophomore, enjoyed a five-goal, 12-point season during his lone campaign with the Badgers this past season, en route to being selected early in the 2023 NHL Draft.

A Minnesota native, Stramel returns to his home state and becomes the 18th first-round selection in Badgers history.

"No better feeling than getting picked to the hometown team"



Charlie Stramel on tonight #mnwild x #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/oZ2leW0ZWT — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) June 29, 2023

Standing at 6’3, 215 pounds, Stramel projects as a forward/center at the next level.

“Charlie is a heavy, strong skating, physical two-way center,” said Judd Brackett, Minnesota Wild Director of Amateur Scouting. “We are very excited to add him to our organization.”