Madison, Wisconsin: The #1 College Sports Town in America

There are many famous college sports towns throughout the United States. From Athens, Georgia to Ann Arbor, Michigan, there is an abundance of amazing places to spend a weekend and partake in a gameday environment.

Yet none compare to Madison, Wisconsin.

Between the beautiful lakes, the vibrant nightlife, and its unforgettably unique sports culture, Madison, WI is the best college sports town in America.

Just over an hour west of Milwaukee and 2 hours northwest of Chicago, Madison lies on an isthmus between lakes Mendota and Monona. The Univesity of Wisconsin-Madison, which is home to the Wisconsin Badgers, is located just minutes from downtown and is home to almost 50,000 students.

The university excels academically, with U.S. News & World Report ranking the university as a top 10 public school in the country and 38th overall in terms of national universities. This ranks as the third-highest in the Big Ten conference.

UW-Madison was also ranked as the 6th best college for student life in America by Niche.

Continuing with the strong academic trends, the Badgers college football program finished as the top academic program among FBS schools in 2022 according to their Academic Progress Rate.

In terms of sports, Madison, WI has been ranked as the #1 college football town by Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, and NCAA.com on multiple occasions.

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt also called Madison “the greatest college sports town in America” and Fox Sports’ Jenny Taft gave Madison her vote for the best football atmosphere as well.

Yet football isn’t the only sport that is #1 in Madison.

Last year, the Badgers broke the all-time NCAA regular season attendance record for women’s volleyball as the defending champs hosted the Florida Gators at the Kohl Center in front of 16,833 fans. The Badgers also broke the D1 attendance record including the postseason in their championship game victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers the prior year.

The Badgers women’s hockey team also holds all the attendance records for D1 women’s hockey which included their home game in 2017 against St. Cloud for the highest-attended D1 women’s hockey game with an attendance of 15,359. They also hold the highest attendance for the next 5 games on the list and the highest average attendance per game.

In 2022, the Badgers men’s basketball team finished with the highest average attendance in the Big Ten and the 7th most nationally with an average attendance of 16,505.

It is clear that Badgers fans know how to pack a stadium on gameday and help create one of the most intimidating home advantages in sports.

In regards to the city of Madison, it is home to what is commonly known as the best bar scene in the Midwest, hence the nickname “Madtown”. According to 247 Sports' list of the “16 Best College Football Towns in the Nation”, Madison “is either first or second on this list in terms of the eating and drinking experience.”

The capital city of Wisconsin also boasts an incredibly diverse collection of foods and one of the best farmers' markets in the Midwest outside the Capitol building.

If you want to spend time by the water, the Memorial Union Terrace on Lake Mendota was named one of the most beautiful spots to spend an afternoon, is oftentimes packed with families and students, and is typically hosting a band on a warm night for families to kick back and enjoy live music during the sunset.

And a night on State Street, the main road flowing directly through the city of Madison, is the perfect way to end your week or start your weekend while taking part in the vibrant and energetic nightlife.

On a football Saturday, fans can easily stop by one of the many famous bars or restaurants for a brat and Spotted Cow before heading to the endless amount of tailgates to prepare for the game.

Once arriving at the famous Camp Randall Stadium, the 80,000+ fans help create one of the toughest environments for an opponent as the team held a 56-9 home record in the 2010s which is good for the 6th best record nationally in that timespan.

The student section’s constant chants, maybe some more explicit than others, and the surrounding diehard Badgers fans create a noise level that one could feel through the television.

And once the 3rd quarter comes to an end, the ground begins to shake and a mini earthquake registers on the seismograph as the fans go crazy for “Jump Around” by House of Pain. Not only is this college football’s most famous tradition, but it is truly a spectacle one has to witness in person.

After witnessing the famed tradition from the press box myself, it’s true that the press box sways back and forth, and you can feel the stadium shaking beneath your feet. Joel Klatt of Fox Sports “had straight chills for 5 minutes” after witnessing the tradition for himself from the press box.

There is truly not a better two minutes in all of college football than the famous “Jump Around” tradition in Madison.

From college football and volleyball to basketball and hockey, the sports atmosphere is ultimately unmatched. There is no other college town with such a passionate fanbase as the Badgers faithful who can pack a stadium on any given day regardless of the sport.

The Wisconsin Badgers community is incredible, and the passion for the university is passed down through generations unlike any I’ve witnessed before. From the generosity of the people to the passion of the students and the beauty of the city, there is nothing like it.

If it wasn’t already known and it needs to be said again: Madison, Wisconsin is the #1 college sports town in America.