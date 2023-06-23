Badgers WR Markus Allen entering transfer portal

Wisconsin Bagders receiver Markus Allen is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Friday.

#Badgers WR Markus Allen enters the portal for the second time. https://t.co/D3NpOf8WjL — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) June 23, 2023

Allen, an incoming redshirt sophomore, had an eventful stint in Madison, entering the transfer portal last October following the firing of former head coach Paul Chryst.

However, after initially committing to Minnesota, Allen de-committed and re-joined the Badgers in the spring under new head coach Luke Fickell.

But, with the number of transfers brought in at the position, Allen struggled to see the field, predominantly playing with the third-team offense at the slot, working behind Will Pauling and Skyler Bell.

Then, in April, Allen was arrested at the Mifflin Street Block Party where police found a stolen gun in a search due to an open intoxicant.

As of Friday, no charges have been filed against the receiver, who tweeted out that the charges were dropped.

To clear up the air, about recent comments. Charges are dropped. No prosecution. No Interviews. — Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) June 23, 2023

Allen entered the 2022-2023 season with the potential to grab a bigger role in the offense following the departure of wideouts Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, but was beaten out by fellow redshirt sophomore Skyler Bell for a starting role, while suffering from drop issues when on the field.

Allen enters the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.