Badgers P Andy Vujnovich to attend Giants, Bucs rookie minicamps

Former Wisconsin Badgers punter Andy Vujnovich is earning a chance at the next level after going undrafted during the 2023 NFL Draft, as kicking coach Taylor Mehlhaff announced that the specialist will be attending rookie minicamps with the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One of the best punters to ever come through @BadgerFootball! @AndyVuj24 came in looking for an opportunity and left his mark in a big way! Congrats buddy! pic.twitter.com/TDsicilj5p — Taylor Mehlhaff (@tmehlhaff10) May 5, 2023

After transferring from the University of Dubuque, Vujnovich became one of the most heralded punters in Badgers history, holding the record for career punting average, 44.3 yards, in school history, while also setting the single-season record at 44.8 yards per punt in 2021.

Vujnovich will see familiar faces as a part of the Giants rookie minicamp, as former Badgers defensive backs Jay Shaw and Justin Clark both earned invites as well.