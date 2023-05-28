Former Badgers HC Paul Chryst headed to Texas as special assistant

Following a chaotic 2022 season, former Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst is headed to Texas as a special assistant.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has hired former Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst as an offensive analyst, according to my sources. Sarkisian also hired veteran coaches Joe DeCamillis & Payam Saadat. Each will hold the title of Special Assistant To The Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/Qoi12Gzqrd — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) May 28, 2023

Chryst will focus on the offensive side of the ball which includes star QB Quinn Ewers and freshman QB Arch Manning.

In his 7+ seasons with the Badgers, Chryst went 67-26 including 6-1 in Bowl Games. He also led the Badgers to three Big Ten West titles and won Big Ten Coach of the Year twice.

In two seasons with the team, Texas HC Steve Sarkisian has led the Longhorns to a 5-7 season and an 8-5 season, neither reaching the early expectations for the team.

The Longhorns ranked 35th in total offense and 25th in scoring offense this past season.

More specifically, the Longhorns finished 56th in passing offense with an average of 241.1 pass yards per game. They also finished 36th in rushing offense averaging 188.2 rush yards per game. Meanwhile, the Badgers finished 46th with 179.8 rush yards per game.

Former TCU head coach Gary Patterson also previously served as a special assistant under Sarkisian and found great success coaching the defense.