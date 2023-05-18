Top 2024 PG Daniel Freitag sets official visit with Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers have been in the Daniel Freitag sweepstakes on both the basketball and football fronts this offseason, with head coach Greg Gard making him a top priority since the team offered him in 2021.

The Badgers were Freitag’s first-ever offer, and have been significantly interested in the 2024 point guard, who recently announced his intentions to play for South California Academy for his senior season, which doesn't have a football team.

Now, Freitag is returning to Madison for a second official visit in June after coming through last October.

The two-sport phenom isn't closing the door on playing both basketball and football in college, but Freitag would be a huge land to run the point guard position, should he commit to the Badgers in the 2024 class.

Currently, Wisconsin has small forward Jack Robison as the lone member of their 2024 class, but are looking to add more soon, with Freitag being right in the middle of the mix.