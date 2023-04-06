2023 NFL Draft: Wisconsin Badgers CB Cedrick Dort Jr.

Height: 5106

Weight: 189 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.81 seconds

Vertical jump: 31 inches

Broad jump: 111 inches (9’3”)

Short shuttle: 4.53 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.27 seconds

Bench press: N/A *right wrist injury

*All testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 23rd.

Strengths: Dort Jr. is an experienced player, with significant playing time in big games for both Kentucky and Wisconsin. Shows good route diagnostics and is able to adjust and match in coverage based on route concept. Has displayed the ability to make plays on the ball when the opportunity presents itself. Effective in shallow zones, able to drive on routes in front of him.

Weaknesses: Athletic ability will be on the low end for a defensive back at the professional level, whether NFL, XFL, USFL, or other. Dort simply doesn’t show the burst and twitch to run with NFL receivers, and even some tight ends. Will be a slot only at the next level due to his lack of length and deep speed. Struggles to disengage from blocks on the perimeter.

Summary: Dort simply doesn’t possess the athleticism to make an NFL roster, but does provide value due to his route recognition and football savvy. A move to free safety could mitigate some of his speed issues, and minimize his tackling responsibilities, however, this would likely have to happen in a secondary league.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Slot corner not asked to fit the run consistently/potential free safety conversion in a 2 high safety heavy scheme.

Projected Round: Undrafted Free Agent