BREAKING: Steelers select Badgers DT Keeanu Benton

The Wisconsin Badgers had their second player selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, as the Pittsburgh Steelers selected defensive tackle Keeanu Benton with the No. 49 pick.

Benton, who significantly improved his draft stock during the pre-draft process, was linked to the Steelers throughout the offseason, and ended up in Pittsburgh, where he seems like a Day 1 starter at nose tackle.

With the selection, Benton becomes the fourth defensive tackle drafted in the class, slotting behind Jalen Carter, Mazi Smith, and Bryan Bresee.

Benton is the third pick of the draft for the Steelers, following Georgia’s Broderick Jones and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.