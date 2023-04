On the latest episode of “The Rohan Chakravarthi Show”, Rohan Chakravarthi provides his insight on what he’s seen at the Wisconsin Badgers spring ball practices over the first three weeks, ahead of Saturday’s “The Launch”.

The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below.

You can listen to the Rohan Chakravarthi Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.