BREAKING: Badgers land 2024 three-star WR Kyan Berry-Johnson

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2024 three-star wide receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson, marking their first wideout land of the upcoming cycle.

Berry-Johnson, a wideout from Bolingbrook, Illinois, has been projected to the Badgers by recruiting sites 247 and Rivals for a while, and finally made it official on Wednesday.

Berry-Johnson initially earned a scholarship from the Badgers on January 28th, which was his fifth D-1 offer, and recently scheduled an official visit for June 6th.

Berry-Johnson recently had another unofficial visit to Wisconsin on March 28th, where he saw one of the Badgers’ spring practices.

The 5’11, 165-pound receiver likely projects as a slot receiver at the next level due to his size.

Berry-Johnson isn’t the only Chicago native that the Badgers are targeting at receiver, as Wisconsin is looking at 2024 four-star I’Marion Stewart, who happens to be the former’s old teammate at Bolingbrook high school.

But, for now, Berry-Johnson is the seventh commitment for the Badgers in the 2024 class, joining linebackers Thomas Heiberger and Landon Gauthier, tight ends Robert Booker and Grant Stec, quarterback Mabrey Mettauer, and offensive lineman Derek Jensen.