Badgers officially announce addition of transfer guard

The Wisconsin Badgers officially announced the addition of Wyoming transfer guard Noah Reynolds on Thursday, head coach Greg Gard shared.

Reynolds joins the Badgers after a breakout sophomore season with the Cowboys, where he scored 14.5 points on 48.1% shooting, including 32.9% from distance.

Reynolds, who stands at 6’3, 195 pounds, is a Peoria, Illinois native, which Gard alluded to in a statement released by UW Communications.

“[Noah’s] a Midwest native, and he has lots of family in Wisconsin that grew up fans of the Badgers and Big Ten basketball. We’re looking forward to working with Noah here at Wisconsin and helping him chase his goals,” said Gard.

Why did Reynolds choose Wisconsin over other suitors?

“Wisconsin was one of the first teams to reach out to me once I hit the transfer portal,” Reynolds said. “The most important thing to me, and something that stood out throughout my visit, was that nothing is promised here. That’s what I was looking for.”

Rather than working off guarantees, Reynolds wanted an opportunity to compete, which led him to Wisconsin.

“A lot of places promise things and it’s not always the case. For me, it’s all about the work you put forth to commit to a team. They knew my situation and knew what I was looking for. I respect the morals of the program, and know that they recruit the right type of players.”

Gard shared how Reynolds’s toughness and work ethic appealed to the staff, which eventually led to a strong push for the transfer’s services and an ultimate commitment to Wisconsin.

“We’re happy to welcome someone like Noah to our program,” Gard said. “One of the things that stood out to us right away about Noah is his toughness and work ethic, and a ‘chip on the shoulder’ mentality. That mindset and work ethic sets Noah up to come in and compete at the highest level.

The Badgers are still looking into the transfer portal to add talent, as they recently hosted St. John’s wing A.J. Storr on a visit, who publicly shared that he’s close to making a decision on his next destination.