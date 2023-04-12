BREAKING: Badgers land 2024 three-star LB Landon Gauthier

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from three-star linebacker Landon Gauthier, marking their second player at the position for the upcoming cycle.

Gauthier, a linebacker from Green Bay, has been projected to the Badgers by recruiting sites 247 and Rivals for a while, and finally made it official on Wednesday.

Gauthier initially earned a scholarship from the Badgers on January 28th, which was his seventh D-1 offer, and recently scheduled an official visit for June 2nd.

Gauthier recently had another unofficial visit to Wisconsin on Tuesday, where he saw one of the Badgers’ spring practices.

The 6’3, 230-pound linebacker was primarily recruited by defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, indicating that he’ll likely slot as an inside linebacker at the next level, although Tressel has utilized a number of unique formations during spring ball.

Gauthier becomes the sixth commit for the Badgers in their 2024 class, joining fellow linebacker Thomas Heiberger, offensive lineman Derek Jensen, quarterback Mabrey Mettauer, and tight ends Rob Booker and Grant Stec.