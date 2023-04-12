2023 NFL Draft: Wisconsin Badgers CB Justin Clark

Height: 5104

Weight: 181 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.62 seconds

Vertical jump: 32.5 inches

Broad jump: 115 inches (9’7”)

Short shuttle: 4.31 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.08 seconds

Bench press: N/A *Right shoulder injury

*All testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 23rd.

Strengths: Clark plays with the level of savvy and intelligence you’d expect from a 7th-year senior. Clark is rarely fooled or surprised by route concepts, and typically puts himself in an advantageous position to make a play. Has experience both as a perimeter corner, as well as an in-the-box play in the run game against condensed sets. Shows willingness as a tackler.

Weaknesses: Clark is a modest athlete for the cornerback position, and is a shade on the smaller side - he’s likely a slot-only player at the next level due to his lack of length and long speed. Inconsistencies as a tackler. Older prospect who missed considerable time in this past season.

Summary: Clark projects best as a slot cornerback in a secondary league. He lacks the size to consistently play on the perimeter, and while he’s not a plus tackler, wouldn’t be a liability against the run off the edge. Clark’s intelligence and experience will add value to his evaluation, but ultimately he’s just too limited as an athlete to project to anything more.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Slot corner in a secondary league.

Projected Round: Undrafted Free Agent