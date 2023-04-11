Badgers host DePaul University at Goodman Diamond

The Wisconsin Badgers play host to DePaul University Blue Demons at Goodman Diamond on Tuesday.

What a stretch for @BadgerSoftball! Wisconsin has won 18 of its last 22 games, including a sweep of Purdue last week.



The Badgers host DePaul at Goodman Diamond on Tuesday at 4pm/ct. Come cheer them on! pic.twitter.com/3BaxtWWyaQ — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) April 10, 2023

The Wisconsin Badgers come into the game with a 20-10 record, including 7-2 in Big Ten play, while winning their last 18 of 22 games.

They are riding a four-game winning streak after the spectacular sweep over the Purdue Boilermakers this weekend.

The pitching staff is the best in the Big Ten and a primary reason the Badgers have experienced such success.

The Badger's pitching staff has an overall ERA of 2.06. The ERA has recently dropped after Maddie Schwartz threw 13.1 innings of no-run softball, including her no-hitter.

@maschwartz14 earns Big Ten Pitcher of the Week after holding the Boilermakers scoreless in 13.1 innings of work this last weekend. Oh, and she threw a complete game, no-hitter, too. pic.twitter.com/W9k4pbc9bc — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) April 10, 2023

The Badgers offensively are led by Kayla Konwent, who is currently hitting .373 with 8 home runs which ranks eigth in the Big Ten.

The DePaul Blue Demons go into Wisconsin with a 12-20 record. On the road, the Blue Demons have a 1-11 record.

Offensively, the Blue Demons are led by Anna Wohlers,` who is hitting .387 with 9 home runs on the season, and Brooke Johnson, who is hitting .383 and 5 home runs.

Everyone else on the DePaul roster is hitting under .250, for a team batting average of .252.

Opponents against DePaul are hitting .342 against the Blue Demon pitchers. As a team, they are struggling in the circle with a 5.92 ERA.

Looking at this matchup, this is a very winnable game and a game I see the Badgers winning easily. The Badgers are a much better team and are very close to being in the Top 25. If they can continue to play how they have been, they will win this game and crack the top 25 rankings really soon.