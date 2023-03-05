Wisconsin Wrestling: Badgers qualify 5 to NCAA Championships

The Wisconsin Badgers have qualified five wrestlers to move on to the 2023 NCAA Championships after the first two sessions of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships concluded on Saturday.

Currently, only one Badger is out of contention, Josh Otto, who had two losses at the 174-pound class on Saturday, concluding his 2022-2023 season.

Dean Hamiti, Trent Hillger, Eric Barnett, Joseph Zargo, and Braxton Amos have all earned qualifications thus far, while Taylor LaMont, Austin Gomez, Garrett Model, and Tyler Dow all remain to potentially qualify, dependent on their Sunday results.

LaMont is currently fighting for ninth place after an 0-2 start to the tournament, where he’ll face off against Purdue’s Dustin Norris.

Austin Gomez suffered an injury against Ethen Miller of Maryland, starting his tournament with an 0-2 record as well, with his next bout coming against Tony White of Rutgers for ninth place in the 149-pound class.

Garrett Model dropped both of his fights as well, which means he’ll need success against Ohio State’s Paddy Gallagher on Sunday in the ninth-place semifinal in the 157-pound class.

Tyler Dow, the fourth non-qualifier with a chance, needs a victory against Evan Bates of Northwestern in the 184-pound class as well on Sunday.