WATCH: Badgers LB players on Mike Tressel, new scheme, competition, and more

The Wisconsin Badgers began spring ball practices last Saturday, where head coach Luke Fickell’s up-tempo approach has opened eyes early on.

One of the more consistent groups is the linebackers, which returns Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner as starters.

Wisconsin’s top four linebackers, including Tatum Grass and Jake Chaney, spoke with the media on Friday for the first time this spring, detailing new defensive coordinator Mike Tressel’s system, the competition at the position, the newfound energy around the team, and more.

Maema Njongmeta

Jordan Turner

Tatum Grass

Jake Chaney