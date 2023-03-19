Wisconsin Wrestling: Dean Hamiti, Trent Hillger earn All-American honors

The 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships came to a conclusion over the weekend, and the Wisconsin Badgers had two wrestlers earn All-American honors: Dean Hamiti at the 165-pound weight class and Trent Hillger at the 285-pound weight class.

Hamiti came into the tournament as the 3rd seed in his division, placing sixth overall after a pair of losses on Saturday, earning his second All-American in two seasons with the Badgers.

Dean Hamiti places 6th at the 2023 @ncaawrestling Championships!



▪️ 25-6 overall record

▪️ 2X NCAA All-American

▪️ 53-10 career record (2 yrs)

▪️ 75.47% (40 of 53) of his victories are bonus-point wins pic.twitter.com/8sHRMDKcwW — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 18, 2023

Hillger was unable to wrestle his final match after sustaining an injury, placing eighth in his division, which still earned him his fourth All-American honors in a five-year career at Wisconsin.

Trent Hillger places 8th at the 2023 @ncaawrestling Championships!



▪️ Top hwt. starter 5 years

▪️ 4X NCAA All-American

▪️ 5X NCAA Qualifier

▪️ 19-11 overall this season

▪️ 118-47 career overall pic.twitter.com/DQv31wvEdx — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 19, 2023

Here were the results of the two wrestlers at the NCAA Championships.

Dean Hamiti

Champ. Round 1: Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) over Evan Barczak (Drexel) | Fall 1:24

Champ. Round 2: Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) over Dan Braunagel (Illinois) | Fall 2:47

Quarterfinal: Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) loses to Cameron Amine (Michigan) | Dec 3-2

Cons. Round 4: Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) over Austin Yant (Northern Iowa) | MD 10-2

Cons. Round 5: Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) over Izzak Olejnik (Northern Illinois) | Dec 7-3

Cons. Semi: Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) loses to Quincy Monday (Princeton) | Dec 9-7

5th Place Match: Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) loses to Shane Griffith (Stanford) | Dec 4-1

Trent Hillger

Champ. Round 1: Trent Hillger (Wisconsin) over Hunter Catka (Virginia Tech) | Dec 2-0

Champ. Round 2: Trent Hillger (Wisconsin) over Yaraslau Slavikouski (Harvard) | Dec 1-0

Quarterfinal: Trent Hillger (Wisconsin) loses to Greg Kerkvliet (Penn State) | Dec 4-0

Cons. Round 4: Trent Hillger (Wisconsin) over Sam Schuyler (Iowa State) | SV-1 3-1

Cons. Round 5: Trent Hillger (Wisconsin) loses to Zach Elam (Missouri) | Dec 2-0

7th Place Match: Trent Hillger (Wisconsin) loses to Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State) | Injury