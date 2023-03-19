Wisconsin Wrestling: Dean Hamiti, Trent Hillger earn All-American honors

The 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships came to a conclusion over the weekend, and the Wisconsin Badgers had two wrestlers earn All-American honors: Dean Hamiti at the 165-pound weight class and Trent Hillger at the 285-pound weight class.
Hamiti came into the tournament as the 3rd seed in his division, placing sixth overall after a pair of losses on Saturday, earning his second All-American in two seasons with the Badgers.
Dean Hamiti places 6th at the 2023 @ncaawrestling Championships!— Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 18, 2023
▪️ 25-6 overall record
▪️ 2X NCAA All-American
▪️ 53-10 career record (2 yrs)
▪️ 75.47% (40 of 53) of his victories are bonus-point wins pic.twitter.com/8sHRMDKcwW
Hillger was unable to wrestle his final match after sustaining an injury, placing eighth in his division, which still earned him his fourth All-American honors in a five-year career at Wisconsin.
Trent Hillger places 8th at the 2023 @ncaawrestling Championships!— Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 19, 2023
▪️ Top hwt. starter 5 years
▪️ 4X NCAA All-American
▪️ 5X NCAA Qualifier
▪️ 19-11 overall this season
▪️ 118-47 career overall pic.twitter.com/DQv31wvEdx
Here were the results of the two wrestlers at the NCAA Championships.
Dean Hamiti
Champ. Round 1: Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) over Evan Barczak (Drexel) | Fall 1:24
Champ. Round 2: Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) over Dan Braunagel (Illinois) | Fall 2:47
Quarterfinal: Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) loses to Cameron Amine (Michigan) | Dec 3-2
Cons. Round 4: Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) over Austin Yant (Northern Iowa) | MD 10-2
Cons. Round 5: Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) over Izzak Olejnik (Northern Illinois) | Dec 7-3
Cons. Semi: Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) loses to Quincy Monday (Princeton) | Dec 9-7
5th Place Match: Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) loses to Shane Griffith (Stanford) | Dec 4-1
Trent Hillger
Champ. Round 1: Trent Hillger (Wisconsin) over Hunter Catka (Virginia Tech) | Dec 2-0
Champ. Round 2: Trent Hillger (Wisconsin) over Yaraslau Slavikouski (Harvard) | Dec 1-0
Quarterfinal: Trent Hillger (Wisconsin) loses to Greg Kerkvliet (Penn State) | Dec 4-0
Cons. Round 4: Trent Hillger (Wisconsin) over Sam Schuyler (Iowa State) | SV-1 3-1
Cons. Round 5: Trent Hillger (Wisconsin) loses to Zach Elam (Missouri) | Dec 2-0
7th Place Match: Trent Hillger (Wisconsin) loses to Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State) | Injury
