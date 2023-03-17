Wisconsin Wrestling: Badgers in NCAA Championships

The Wisconsin Badgers sent eight wrestlers to the NCAA Championships this year, with five advancing past the first round to continue competing on Friday.

Dean Hamiti(165 pounds) and Trent Hillger(285 pounds) were the two competitors advancing to the quarterfinals, while Eric Barnett(125 pounds), Austin Gomez(149 pounds), and Garrett Model(157 pounds) were still alive in the consolation bracket.

However, Taylor LaMont(133 pounds), Joseph Zargo(141 pounds), and Braxton Amos(197 pounds) all exited the tournament after losses on Thursday, with the latter unable to compete after sustaining a shoulder injury.

On Saturday, Model took the mat first facing South Dakota State’s Cael Swensen, but lost the matchup 9-6 via RT.

157: Swenson wins 9-6 with RT over Model — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 17, 2023

Dean Hamiti had a quarterfinal matchup against Michigan’s Cameron Amine in a closely-fought contest, but ultimately ran out of time in a 3-2 loss via decision.

165: Hamiti escape. Time runs out. Amine wins by 3-2 decision. — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 17, 2023

Trent Hillger had a quarterfinal bout against Greg Kerkvliet of the Penn State Nittany Lions, but the contest was fairly one-sided as the latter secured a 4-0 victory via decision.

285: Kerkvliet secures the decision win with riding time 4-0 over Hillger — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 17, 2023

Eric Barnett had a different outcome than his fellow Badgers, however, on Friday, as the 125-pound wrestler bested Michigan’s Jack Medley in a 7-4 victory via RT to advance forward.

125: Medley escape. But it's too late!

BARNETT WINS AND ADVANCES! 7-4 with riding time.@ericbarnett1117 is heading to the Blood Round! — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 17, 2023

Austin Gomez was the final Badger to hit the mat on Friday, facing Michigan’s Chance Lamer in the 149-pound division, but lost via a pin to cap the day.