Wisconsin Wrestling: Badgers in the NCAA tournament

The Wisconsin Badgers are sending eight wrestlers to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, led by Dean Hamiti, who won the 165-pound crown at the Big 10 Championships last weekend.

The Badgers only did not get a bid from the 174 or 184-pound weight class after Tyler Dow and Josh Otto went 0-3 and 0-2 respectively at the Big 10 Championships.

Here are the seeds of the Badgers’ wrestlers and their first-round matchups.

125: Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett(9th seed) vs Michigan’s Jack Medley(24th seed)

133: Wisconsin’s Taylor LaMont(28th seed) vs North Carolina State’s Kai Orine(5th seed)

141: Wisconsin’s Joseph Zargo(31st seed) vs Northern Colorado’s Andrew Alirez(2nd seed)

149: Wisconsin’s Austin Gomez(15th seed) vs Rider’s Quinn Kinner(18th seed)

157: Wisconsin’s Garrett Model(19th seed) vs Iowa’s Cobe Siebrecht(14th seed)

165: Wisconsin’s Dean Hamiti(3rd seed) vs Drexel’s Evan Barczak(30rd seed)

197: Wisconsin’s Braxton Amos (17th seed) vs North Dakota State’s Owen Pentz(16th seed)

285: Wisconsin’s Trent Hillger(11th seed) vs Virginia Tech’s Hunter Catka(22nd seed)

The NCAA Championships begin on Thursday, March 16th at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.