 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wisconsin Wrestling: Badgers in the NCAA tournament

Here’s a full preview of the Badgers wrestlers in the NCAA tournament.

By RohanChakravarthi
/ new

The Wisconsin Badgers are sending eight wrestlers to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, led by Dean Hamiti, who won the 165-pound crown at the Big 10 Championships last weekend.

The Badgers only did not get a bid from the 174 or 184-pound weight class after Tyler Dow and Josh Otto went 0-3 and 0-2 respectively at the Big 10 Championships.

Here are the seeds of the Badgers’ wrestlers and their first-round matchups.

125: Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett(9th seed) vs Michigan’s Jack Medley(24th seed)

133: Wisconsin’s Taylor LaMont(28th seed) vs North Carolina State’s Kai Orine(5th seed)

141: Wisconsin’s Joseph Zargo(31st seed) vs Northern Colorado’s Andrew Alirez(2nd seed)

149: Wisconsin’s Austin Gomez(15th seed) vs Rider’s Quinn Kinner(18th seed)

157: Wisconsin’s Garrett Model(19th seed) vs Iowa’s Cobe Siebrecht(14th seed)

165: Wisconsin’s Dean Hamiti(3rd seed) vs Drexel’s Evan Barczak(30rd seed)

197: Wisconsin’s Braxton Amos (17th seed) vs North Dakota State’s Owen Pentz(16th seed)

285: Wisconsin’s Trent Hillger(11th seed) vs Virginia Tech’s Hunter Catka(22nd seed)

The NCAA Championships begin on Thursday, March 16th at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...