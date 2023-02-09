Podcast: Badgers Talk with Mike Heller

On the latest episode of “The Rohan Chakravarthi Show”, Rohan Chakravarthi and special guest Mike Heller of “The Mike Heller Show” discuss the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team's clutch win over the Penn State Nittany Lions, their chances heading into March Madness, and how Luke Fickell has changed the culture of Wisconsin sports.

The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below.

You can listen to the Rohan Chakravarthi Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.

Mike Heller is raising money for UW Cardiology, looking to raise $25,000 based on a life-changing story.

Click here for more information.