Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Penn State: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday after a disappointing 54-52 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats where the former just couldn’t close it out in the final minutes.

Now, sitting at a 13-9 record, the Badgers are on the fringe of the bubble, desperate for a winning streak, which can start on Wednesday night.

Can the Badgers get back on track?

Here’s how you can watch tonight’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch/listen

TV: Big 10 Network, Wednesday at 7:30 PM CT

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Bryce Jordan Center

Line: Penn State -4(DraftKings)

Over/Under: 110(DraftKings)

Last Game

Wisconsin: 54-52 loss to Northwestern

Penn State: 72-63 loss to Nebraska