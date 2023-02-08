Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Penn State: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday after a disappointing 54-52 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats where the former just couldn’t close it out in the final minutes.
Now, sitting at a 13-9 record, the Badgers are on the fringe of the bubble, desperate for a winning streak, which can start on Wednesday night.
Can the Badgers get back on track?
Here’s how you can watch tonight’s game for the Badgers.
How to watch/listen
TV: Big 10 Network, Wednesday at 7:30 PM CT
Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)
Stadium: Bryce Jordan Center
Line: Penn State -4(DraftKings)
Over/Under: 110(DraftKings)
Last Game
Wisconsin: 54-52 loss to Northwestern
Penn State: 72-63 loss to Nebraska
