Wisconsin Bracketology: Where the Badgers stand with one month remaining

With just 8 conference games remaining on the schedule, the Wisconsin Badgers currently sit in 11th place in the Big Ten standings.

They’ve lost 7 of their last 9 games, and have fallen from 14th in the AP Poll to completely out of the rankings.

Now there is a heavy concern that the Badgers may miss the NCAA Tournament for just the second time since 1999.

To this point, the Badgers rank 77th in NET rankings, 67th in KenPom, and 68th in BPI.

The Badgers are 4-6 in Quad 1 games, 3-3 in Quad 2, 1-0 in Quad 3, and 5-0 in Quad 4.

Although the team has struggled recently, experts don’t have the Badgers far out of the tournament.

CBS Sports has the Badgers as the third team out behind the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Seton Hall Pirates. ESPN has the Badgers in the “Next Four Out” category. And Bleacher Report has the team as the second-to-last team making the tournament.

Although the team has struggled lately, not all hope is lost.

I believe this team will make it to the Big Dance if they can win 5 of their last 8 games, and pick up at least a win in the Big Ten Tournament. At this point, a 10 or 11 seed in the tournament would be a major success.

Their remaining games are:

@ Penn State, 2/8

@ Nebraska, 2/11

vs Michigan, 2/14

vs #24 Rutgers, 2/18

vs Iowa, 2/22

@ Michigan, 2/26

vs #1 Purdue, 3/2

@ Minnesota, 3/5