Former Badgers OC Bobby Engram has second interview for Ravens OC position

The Wisconsin Badgers revamped their coaching staff after hiring head coach Luke Fickell away from the Cincinnati Bearcats, with each of their ten assistants coming from outside for 2023.

That meant that prominent coaches like former offensive coordinator Bobby Engram would not return to the team.

After some speculation on Engram’s next destination, a solution may be coming soon, as the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reported that the former Badgers offensive coordinator has interviewed twice for the vacant offensive coordinator position with the Baltimore Ravens.

Engram has a history with the Ravens, serving as their wide receivers and tight ends coach in the past prior to taking the offensive coordinator role with the Badgers in 2022.

Engram is one of five current finalists for the position, joining Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, and Minnesota Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio as those who have earned a second interview.