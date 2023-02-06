Wisconsin Football: QB Chase Wolf reportedly will not return in 2023

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf reportedly will not return to the program in 2023 after head coach Luke Fickell initially confirmed the news following the team’s bowl game, according to the Athletic’s Jesse Temple.

Wolf, Wisconsin’s quarterback for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in December, had initially intended to return, potentially creating an opportunity for him to compete for the starting job or a prominent role.

However, the Badgers added quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai, who is expected to start in 2023, Nick Evers, and Braedyn Locke through the transfer portal, creating a crowded quarterback room.

Without Wolf, the Badgers are heading into the 2023 season with five scholarship quarterbacks: Mordecai, Evers, Locke, Myles Burkett, and Cole LaCrue, while still having walk-on Marshall Howe with the group.

Additionally, it creates a competition for the backup job between players with minimal to no experience, as the four quarterbacks behind Mordecai are all redshirt freshmen or younger.