The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Northwestern Wildcats, looking to avenge their 66-63 loss last week and gain some momentum after a 65-60 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday.

The Badgers currently stand at 13-9, and will look to reach a .500 record in the Big 10 with a win over the Wildcats on Sunday.

Can the Badgers start a winning streak against Northwestern on Sunday? Let us know how you are feeling as the comments are officially open!